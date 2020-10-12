Local breast cancer survivor shares story, encourages people to get their mammogram

A lifesaving procedure was put on the back burner when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“People have been wondering ‘should I come in, should I not come in, should I wait for a year,'” said Drew Davis, Breast Imaging Radiologist Premier at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

But this month, that has all changed as more people are visiting their doctors to get a mammogram.

“The survival rate is significantly higher, and some of the treatment is a little less than we have to do,” Davis said.

Early detection is what saved Carol Young.

“I had what was called Lobular Carcinoma in situ, which means cancer had not spread outside the cell wall,” Young said.

Today she’s a 14-year breast cancer survivor. She was surprised when doctors told her they found a spot in her mammogram.

“I always went every year for my mammogram, but that particular year, I was a few months behind,” Young said.

Having a strong faith is what kept Young together. She hopes everyone takes interest in their health, and her message is clear: don’t let COVID-19 stand in the way of getting your mammogram.

“Think about your life. Think about your children and your grandchildren and your future. You want to live and fight as hard as you can. I felt by taking radical treatment, I fought as hard as I could,” Young said.

Premiere Wake Forest Baptist Health has 10 convenient mammography screening locations throughout the region.

Call (336) 716-9253 to set up an appointment or visit WakeHealth.edu/Mammogram to request an appointment.