Local boy with Down syndrome to be featured on big screen in Times Square

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A little boy from Winston-Salem will appear on the big screen in New York City’s Times Square.

Myles Johnson, 4, was born with Down syndrome. His parents entered his photo in a contest to kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month and Myles was selected as one of 500 winners nationwide to be featured.

“We’re over the moon that his beaming smile was selected,” said Chelsea Kearns, Myles’ mom.

For almost four years Chelsea and Josh Kearns’s son Myles has kept them and big brother Aiden on their toes and laughing constantly.

“Whenever I pretend to run into the wall and fall down he starts to laugh,” said Aiden, Myles’s brother. “I love him a lot. Sometimes whenever I’m scared at night he comes into my bed.”

Myles and his half-brother Aiden were in the foster care system in Forsyth County before being matched with Chelsea and Josh. They were eventually adopted by the pair who were ready to take on the two brothers and Myles’s disability.

“We had no idea just how much need there was for foster care in our community just here locally,” Chelsea Kearns said. “Like a village, we’ve raised a healthy, happy little boy.”

Myles is a typical 4 year old.

“Everybody thinks they’re slower, but that is one smart little boy right there and he will outwit you in a heartbeat,” Josh Kearns said.

Myles loves his toys, the color blue and dancing to music.

“We have a lot to learn from Down syndrome and Myles,” Chelsea Kearns said.

Chelsea and Josh take pride in educating others about Down syndrome and their son. They’re members of the National Down Syndrome Society. The organization is putting together the video that will feature Myles in Times Square this fall.

“We’re super excited to share his smile and just a little bit of his happiness with so many people,” Chelsea Kearns said. “He brings out the best in everybody that he’s around for sure.”

The Kearns family plans to take a trip to New York City on Sept. 12 to see Myles’ picture live in Times Square. Down Syndrome Awareness Month begins Oct. 1.