Local blueberry farm sees success because of rain

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Piedmont blueberry growers are not feeling blue this season.

At SandyCreek Farm in Lexington, John and Brenda Garner surveyed one of their best crops in years.

“It feels very rewarding. It’s a lot of fun,” John said. “We enjoy seeing the kids out here having fun picking blueberries.”

A group stopped by to fill their buckets with tasty blueberries. Brenda Garner enjoyed watching the kids.

“So many of them. It’s a real learning experience because unless they come out and see, feel and touch, they don’t know the berries come off of a bush,” Brenda said.

150 bushes are packed with blueberries.

The Garners said the wet start to the year is one reason why the berries are plentiful. The other reason: healthy bushes.

“There’s pruning every year,” Brenda said. “And when you have 150 bushes and you hand prune with one or two people, it’s very much a chore.”

While the weather is working for SandyCreek Farm, the pandemic is bringing some changes.

Visitors now have to schedule a time to come to the farm or they can have the blueberries come to them.

“We have an online store where you can preorder and pick up curbside at the farm or at the Lexington Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings,” Brenda said.

Blueberries have lots of antioxidants, potassium and vitamin C, making them a great and healthy treat.

North Carolina is seventh in the nation in blueberry production at nearly 49 million pounds.

Some varieties of blueberries will be available through mid-August.

To reserve a time SandyCreek Farm, call (336) 853-8834.