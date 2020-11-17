Local author writes book to inspire, empower African American children

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sakari Milan always had a love for books.

“I would kind of walk the aisles of the library, looking for something great to read,” she said.

Milan was interested in stories that were uplifting and empowering but also included people who represented her and featured someone she could identify with.

“I was never able to find those things,” she said.

The Winston-Salem native is making up for what she didn’t have.

Milan graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill during an unusual time.

“COVID hit, and we all bunkered down. I had no idea what I was going to do,” Milan said. “The job market wasn’t looking promising, and the entire world was in shambles.”

Some old writings suddenly had a timely purpose.

“I had begun writing children’s books in 2019 just about Black-themed books to inspire and empower Black children, but there is an entirely other virus plaguing our country: the racial division, the racial injustice, and I felt completely frustrated,” Milan said.

Milan wrote “The Tales of Camelia B.” – a book series centered around an adventurous 10-year old African American girl and her diverse group of friends who relive history by traveling back in time.

“The Sea Surfers” is the first book in the series.

Milan draws inspiration from her own experiences teaching and studying abroad.

She hopes her series is more than a history lesson.

“This book is important for all children because not only will it teach them to admire and respect another people’s culture, but it will inspire racial solidarity for the future,” she said.

For details on the book series and where to purchase a copy, click here.