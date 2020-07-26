Local artists paint ‘Say It Loud’ mural on Lindsay Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Local artists painted a mural on Lindsay Street in Greensboro that reads “Say It Loud.”

The mural references a James Brown song called “Say it Loud — I’m Black and I’m Proud” that came out in 1968.

The two artists have been friends since they were in the third grade and wanted to make a work of art that created a sense of pride and ownership.

Census and voter registration booths were set up so the painting would have multiple impacts on the community.

It was finished yesterday and is drying today.

The colors are of the black liberation flag (red, black and green) with a black power fist in the center of a rising sun.

The artists say they wanted the mural to project joy and reflect history.

It was created through the city’s mural pilot program, which facilitated the other two murals downtown.

The city provided the space but did not pay artists, so the mural was funded by the artists, the Tab Foundation and a grant.

