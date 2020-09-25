Local alpaca farm planning to host animal therapy sessions, send alpaca-grams

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s something most people haven’t seen or witnessed before: alpacas, traveling home to home, dressed up in an outfit.

Alpaca-grams are just one part of a new Greensboro business.

The City of Greensboro Zoning Commission approved a piece of land off of Horse Pen Creek Road to become an alpaca farm.

With top hats, tutus, bowties and bandanas, a special group of alpacas have quite the wardrobe.

There’s good reason for it.

“We can dress this little guy up as Elsa or as Batman,” Melodi Fentress said. “Like a candygram but with an alpaca. So when a card is not enough, you send an alpaca in with an outfit.”

FOX8 met Fentress at the Happy Tails Alpaca Farm in China Grove where she’s training to buy and run their alpaca-gram business. Seven of the alpacas will be heading home with her in Greensboro.

“If someone would have told me there was a for real option where I could make animals outfits, dress them up and take them places and do that as a career…that’s what I would have chosen,” Fentress said.

Her home sits on over 19 acres of land. Fentress and her business partner Susan Lambert are working to make their dreams come true with an alpaca farm of their own.

“Susan is a fiber artist and she’s really into fiber. I’m a professional animal snuggler,” Fentress said.

The fiber from the alpaca’s coat will be made into scarves, sweaters, stuffed animals and more. The alpacas will travel around visiting people.

“I hope this brings joy to the Greensboro community,” Fentress said. “I think there’s a lot of people in need of joy these days.

For her, it’s more than just about fun and games and playing dress up.

“Animal therapy in general has a lot of documented benefits,” she explained. “It really helps kids who are really having a hard time connecting with people, connect with animals.”

Alpaca therapy is personal.

“My son is very excited. He’s five years old, and he’s autistic,” Fentress said.

When her son got diagnosed, she also went in to get evaluated.

“I actually ended up receiving a sub clinical autism diagnosis myself,” she added.

She chose to name her farm Rainbow Magic Alpaca Farm.

The rainbow represents everyone on the Autism spectrum, and their families.

“I really want to help. Alpaca therapy I also see as an opportunity to help neuro-typical parents understand their autistic kids,” Fentress said.

There are a few days left for people to appeal the Zoning Commission’s decision.

Fentress told FOX8 her neighbors are on board, especially when they found out alpacas don’t have the typical livestock smell.

If everything goes according to plan, she hopes to be able to deliver alpaca-grams just in time for Christmas.

Alpaca therapy sessions will start in January 2021.