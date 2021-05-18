Local activist reacts to Andrew Brown district attorney ruling

(WGHP) — Local activist Greg Drumwright is shocked after hearing the announcement from District Attorney Andrew Womble in the Andrew Brown case.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said the reactions of the officers who shot and killed Brown were justified in using deadly force.

Womble also said Brown was driving “recklessly” at the officers on the scene while trying to flee from being arrested.

Local police departments told FOX8 News their policies when it comes to handling situations like Brown’s.

The Greensboro Police Department changed its policy back in February 2020. It states officers will not fire any weapon at a moving vehicle except to counter an immediate threat.

The High Point Police Department’s general order states partially moving into or remaining in the path of a moving vehicle shall not be justified for discharging a firearm.

The Guilford County’s Sheriff’s Office told FOX8 News during training, deputies are instructed not to shoot at moving vehicles unless it’s headed directly towards them.

Activist Greg Drumwright has been working closely with the Brown family and said no matter how the DA interpreted the law, Brown shouldn’t have died.

Drumwright still believes Brown could have been taken into custody and that the district attorney has placed the blame on the wrong person.