Local activist marches in Washington for social justice

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands attended the March on Washington, including some people from right here in the Triad area.

The Rev. Greg Drumwright and the members of the Justice for the Next Generation Coalition attended the March on Washington on Friday to continue the fight for social justice and equity for African Americans.

“There’s has been some change but not nearly enough,” Drumwright said.

Drumwright was one of the thousands of people who attended the 57th March on Washington Anniversary.

Cellphone video captured Drumwright using a bullhorn, chanting the names of the Black men and women who were killed during police encounters.

He says it’s a shame African Americans are still fighting for some of the same civil liberties civil rights Leaders fought for almost 60 years ago.

“The fact that we would have to stand in the same place that King stood and convene the exact same events that those organizers then convened for the same reason. It makes you wonder will change ever come?” Drumwright said.

After the March on Washington, Drumwright and the members of the Justice for the Next Generation Coalition, a faith-based social justice organization in the Triad, will head to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Monday.

They’re planning to assist the social justice efforts in Wisconsin days after Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by an officer. They plan to assist by providing strength and prayers to those on the frontlines of the movement.

“The first few days or moments that we are there, we’ll spend joining…not to lead anything… but there to follow, there to lend our strength, our voice, there to lend any kind of support to those freedom fighters who are already there,” Drumwright said.

Drumwright talked about how Black people are experiencing these traumas after numerous accounts of deadly shootings at the hands of law enforcement. He describes this ongoing trend as Black insanity.

“It comes in waves. Sometimes it makes us weary. Sometimes it makes us numb. And watching Jacob Blake be gunned down and knowing now from this perspective that that happened in front of his three young boys, it left me for the next two or three days into this weekend fighting on what I call Black insanity,” Drumwright said.

Drumwright says the March on Washington this year was an absolute must after recent police brutality encounters across the country this year and year’s past.

He says even though the nation is fighting this pandemic, the presence of people showing up in solidarity was important to this moment in history.

“But one of the things we’re fighting is also COVID-19. We’re fighting 401 years of slavery, of marginalization, of oppression, of injustice in these divided states of America,” Drumwright said. “And so that is why this moment was a demand, and that demand was met with people from every corner of this nation.”