Local 911 dispatchers asking screening questions about coronavirus

Dispatchers with local 911 centers have been instructed to ask additional screening questions about possible coronavirus exposure.

Using a program called Emergency Medical Dispatch, Guilford Metro 911 telecommunicators are guided through questions about symptoms and international travel for sick callers.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean they have coronavirus if any of the answers are yes. It’s just a tool so we can get information to the responders,” said Operations Manager Christine Moore.

Looking over the questions, Assistant Supervisor Keith Hayes said dispatchers would tell patients what to do until help arrived.

“And then we’d also give them information to keep the person in isolation and not to allow anyone to come in contact with him or her.”

Moore explained that the tool can be customized for different illnesses. She said that telecommunicators previously used the screening questions during the ebola outbreak.

She said they’ve tweaked their response as coronavirus spreads.

“Our first version was 'have you traveled to China?' well now we’ve obviously gone a little bit wider with that question to say 'have you traveled anywhere outside of the United States?'” Moore said.

Other counties, including Davidson, Randolph and Forsyth Counties, started using similar screens in late January or last month.

On Monday, Alamance County updated their questions to ask specifically about contact with someone infected by the virus.

“It lets our first responders know what they’re walking into and any potentiality of there being a coronavirus infection,” Moore said.