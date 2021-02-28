Loaded gun found in Florida student’s backpack after scuffle with asst. principal, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his backpack at school, police said.

During school hours at Winter Haven High School on Friday, a teacher told school administrators they smelled marijuana on an 18-year-old student.

Assistant Principal Damien Jones then responded to the classroom and asked DeShawn Lee Williams to let school officials search his backpack.

Williams resisted the search, and he and Jones both fell to the floor.

After a school resource officer responded to the classroom and gained control of Williams, the backpack was searched.

A loaded gun was found inside the backpack, and no drugs were located.

“I applaud this teacher for acting on a suspicion,” Public Safety Director Charlie Bird said. “This could very well have prevented something much more serious from occurring, whether on campus or off.”

Williams was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail.

He’s charged with possessing a gun on school grounds, possession of a stolen handgun, battery on a school employee and resisting an officer.