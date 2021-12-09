Live updates: Buffalo Starbucks becomes first location in America to unionize; second location votes no

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Votes are being counted at now as three Buffalo-area Starbucks locations seek to unionize in a historic vote Thursday, hoping to become the first of nearly 9,000 company-owned stores in America to do so. Live streaming of the vote count is prohibited, but updates will follow below.

The locations voting to unionize are Elmwood Avenue in the Elmwood Village, Genesee Street in Cheektowaga by the airport, and Camp Road in Hamburg. Votes are being counted one store at a time.

Elmwood votes: Yes 19, No 8. Elmwood Village is the first Starbucks in America to unionize. No votes were challenged.

Camp Road/Hamburg votes: No 12, Yes 8, with 2 unresolved challenges. Hamburg will NOT unionize. … Starbucks challenged one ballot at Camp Road, saying the person is no longer employed. A second ballot was rendered void by the NLRB because it was not returned correctly or signed. A third ballot was challenged by the workers because the envelope was torn on arrival. A fourth ballot was challenged by the union because they claim the person was working as a manager, and parties agreed the voter was ineligible.

Genesee Street/Cheektowaga votes: The vote-counting for the Cheektowaga location has not started yet.

The vote-counting for the Cheektowaga location has not started yet. The union needs a majority of votes to be successful — 50% plus one. The actual number will vary by store.

Starbucks is being represented on the call by attorneys Alan Model and Erik Hult. The workers are represented by Ian Hayes.

There were 45 potential voters but the Union attorney challenged six ballots and Starbucks challenged one ballot, and several ballots were never returned. Each of the six ballots challenged by the union were claims that the employees did not actually work at the Genesee Street store; the union challenge was that the voter is not employed anymore.

Of the seven challenged ballots, the union and Starbucks attorneys could not agree to resolutions so they have been set aside.



Meanwhile, Congressman Brian Higgins congratulates Elmwood Starbucks workers for successfully voting to unionize. “Every social justice movement in America has started from the ground up, from a handful of people who stepped forward to demand change," Higgins said. — Dan Telvock (@DanTelvock) December 9, 2021

The Elmwood vote was very strong in favor, sending a strong message to coffee giant Starbucks. Let's see what happens with the other 2 stores. History being made in Buffalo. Camp Road is next — Dan Telvock (@DanTelvock) December 9, 2021

SO far, most of the ballots have postmarks of mid November, so they voted as soon as they were given the go-ahead. That could mean there was no doubt in their vote…(Just saw the first one postmarked on the actual deadline date) but most are mid Nov https://t.co/d1SFsX0dHW — Dan Telvock (@DanTelvock) December 9, 2021

The vote was conducted by mail and results were counted Thursday afternoon via Zoom. The National Labor Relations Board mailed ballots to workers at three local stores on Nov. 10 and the ballots needed to be received by Wednesday.

Three other local Starbucks stores — Sheridan Drive and Bailey Avenue in Amherst, Walden Avenue and Anderson Road in Cheektowaga, and a Depew location at Transit and French roads — are taking steps to unionize but have not yet held a vote.

Starbucks sought to have the market vote en masse, but that challenge was not granted and stores were allowed to vote individually.

The Starbucks locations seeking unionization are shown in a map below.

The Starbucks locations are the second local coffee chain to seek unionization, following Spot Coffee’s unionization vote in 2019.

