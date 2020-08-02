LIVE: Tracking SpaceX Crew Dragon’s splashdown near Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is covering the historical SpaceX Return in the Gulf Coast Sunday.
Crews are in position to capture this memorable event near Pensacola. The splashdown is scheduled around 1:40 PM.
WKRG News 5 will share this moment on WKRG.com as well as its Facebook page. Additionally, special LIVE coverage will be on air.
