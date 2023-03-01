COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Senate’s Select Committee on Rail Safety held a hearing on the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine on Wednesday, pushing for some answers and updates from state officials.

Chaired by Senator Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin) and Vice Chair Michael Rulli (R-Salem), the committee took testimony and questioned state agency officials and experts working on the scene in East Palestine.

Senators started their questioning with Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Ann Vogel. They asked for updates on soil remediation and monitoring efforts.

Vogel said cleanup work is going smoothly, and the next steps are that Norfolk Southern will remove the train tracks and remove the contaminated soil from underneath the tracks. So far, the soil from the center of the tracks has been removed and hauled away.

Sen. Rulli relayed the concerns of locals, including questions from local farmers, who asked whether they should be worried about planting crops. Vogel asked for patience and said part of Norfolk Southern’s work plan is for soil testing, which will be ongoing.

She said the experts who have studied this have determined that there were no contaminants in the air that would come back down to the soil.

Rulli also said he has concerns about the communities surrounding East Palestine and about people’s mental health. He also said he would like to get a new fire station built and remove the one that was close to the derailment site. He added that they want to build a fire academy to teach firefighters how to put out chemical fires.

Rulli also explained the urgency that led to the controlled release of chemicals. He said as the temperature started spiking in the rail cars that had been damaged in the derailment, experts knew that they had to take action. Those rail cars had been hauling volatile chemicals.

“The temperature could have spiked immediately, and then we’d have a half hour to hour to evacuate the whole town, and then there was no more town,” he said.

Senate President Matt Huffman said the committee’s mission is to understand what happened and what the Ohio General Assembly can do to help East Palestine recover.

Also serving on the committee is Senate Transportation Committee Chair Sen. Stephanie Kunze (R-Dublin), Sen. Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction), Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson), Sen. Al Landis (R-Dover), Sen. Louis W. Blessing, III (R-Colerain Township), Ranking Member Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood), Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo) and Sen. Catherine Ingram (D-Toledo).

You can watch the full committee hearing in the video above.