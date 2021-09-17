LIVE: Fiancé Brian Laundrie now missing as search for Gabby Petito continues

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The man who police have identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito is now missing himself, according to an attorney for his family.

A family attorney confirmed Friday night that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown. Laundrie is the fiancé of Petito, who was reported missing after police say Laundrie returned home alone from a cross-country road trip they went on together.

“The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian,” the attorney said in a statement.

The news came as several members of the North Port Police Department spent several hours at the Laundrie family home. North Port police said in Twitter they were speaking with the Laundrie family at their request.

Chief Todd Garrison posted just before 9 p.m. that the conversation was complete and a statement would be made once the agency had all the details.

Police had spent about two hours at the Laundrie home before leaving. WFLA’s Allyson Henning, who was live at the scene, saw officers come out of the home and look inside a vehicle outside.

In addition to police presence, a large crowd gathered outside the Laundrie home and spent hours chanting and holding posters in support of Gabby Petito. Shortly after 8 p.m., an officer addressed the crowd. He said he understood why the crowd was there and had no problem but asked them to remain calm.

“The yelling, the profanities…is not helping. Please have respect for the neighborhood.”

Police address crowd chanting outside Brian Laundrie's family home.



Their responses:



"No peace until Gabby is found."



Petito has been missing officially since Sept. 11, but her last known contact with family members was at the end of August when she was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

Laundrie, now a person of interest, returned home alone with the van the couple had been traveling with on Sept. 1 and has retained a lawyer, according to police. Petito’s family publicly called on Laundrie’s family this week to release any information they may have on Gabby Petito’s location.

