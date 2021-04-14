LIVE: Dr. Robert Lesslie, wife Barbara, two grandchildren remembered in memorial service Wednesday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Family and friends will gather Wednesday to honor the lives of Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara and their two grandchildren who lost their lives in a mass shooting at their York County home last week.

A memorial service for all four family members will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.

The Lesslie family members were among 6 people shot and killed at the home near Rock Hill last Wednesday when former NFL player Phillip Adams opened fire before returning to his parents’ house nearby and taking his own life.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Dr. Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, and their two grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, were located in a room in the back of the house, all deceased from gunshot wounds.

The community held a prayer vigil Sunday to remember the family.

“It was very uplifting, quite joyous the way things were presented,” two gatherers said.

About 1,500 people packed Fountain Park to remember them.

“You just never know when it’s going to be your last breath, so it’s so important to learn how to live, and they were living for God,” a mourner said. “They were living for other people that meant so much to them.”

The two others who were killed in the shooting were James Lewis, a single father of three, and Robert Shook who initially survived the attack but died several days later at the hospital.

Lewis and Shook, both from Gaston County, were at the Lesslie home working on the air conditioner when they were shot.

A memorial service for Lewis is scheduled for Thursday morning.