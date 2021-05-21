NAACP, local leaders demand expedited federal probe into law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina NAACP and Elizabeth City leaders gathered Friday to share their next steps to bring justice for Andrew Brown Jr., exactly one month after he was shot and killed by Pasquotank law enforcement.

The group included Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach; Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina Conference of the NAACP; and Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County NAACP.

The leaders announced a letter will be sent to the U.S Department of Justice with demands to expedite an independent federal civil rights investigation into Brown’s death and open an immediate pattern-and-practice investigation into the sheriff’s department and the district attorney’s office.

The group said they’ll head as a delegation to Washington, D.C. on the first week of June to deliver the letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Brown was shot and killed while trying to flee deputies in his car on April 21 in Elizabeth City. The local district attorney, Andrew Womble, announced this week that he would not press charges against the deputies involved, and said they’re actions were “justified.”

The leaders have heavily criticized Womble, saying that he is biased and too close to local authorities. They’re hoping the deputies can be convicted by federal prosecutors instead, citing previous cases.

