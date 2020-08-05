Linville Caverns closed ‘until further notice’ after staff exposed to COVID-19

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Linville Caverns, North Carolina’s only show caverns, will be closed “until further notice” after staff members were exposed to COVID-19, the attraction announced on their website.

Linville Caverns is closed beginning on Wednesday.

“We deeply regret this for all our visitors, but it has been our goal from the beginning to keep visitors & staff safe from this virus. The entire staff appreciates your understanding as we work to ensure the safety & health of all,” a message on the attraction’s website read.

Linville Caverns will post an update on reopening “as soon as possible,” the website said.

