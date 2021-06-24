Line up in Asheboro for a ‘stuffed milkshake’, maybe topped with a whole chocolate chip cookie… or an entire slice of cheesecake!

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local ice cream shop has quickly become the coolest place to be this summer. Creative Creamery started out just two years ago in Siler City in Chatham County.

The shop has been so successful, the owners opened a second location this summer in Asheboro. People line up at both locations for the ice cream and stuffed shakes.

The over-the-top milkshakes are piled high with everything from a whole slice of cheesecake to an entire chocolate chip cookie.

Shannon Smith tried them out for this week’s FOX8 Foodie. (She didn’t bring any to share, however, sorry!)