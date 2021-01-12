Line stretches down road as people wait to get COVID-19 vaccine in Wentworth

WENTWORTH, N.C. — A line stretched down the street as people waited for their chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the Rockingham County Division of Public Health began Phase 1b of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Vaccine Prioritization Plan.

In the first group of Phase 1b, people ages 75 and older can get vaccinated.

RCDPH set up a tent at the former Daymark Recovery site.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the health department will continue to offer vaccines at the Daymark Recovery Drive-thru, located at 405 NC Highway 65, Reidsville.

Anyone interested in getting vaccinated must fill out a Provider Consent Form, which is available on the Rockingham County website, and bring a printed copy to the vaccination site.

Patients are required to stay for an extra 15 minutes after receiving the shot in case they experience any adverse reactions.

For more information, call (336) 342-8140.