Line for gas at Guilford County Costco stretches out to parking lot; emergency officials say there is no fuel shortage in NC

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The line for gas at a Guilford County Costco stretched out to the parking lot on Tuesday following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack over the weekend.

Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order on Monday declaring a State of Emergency in North Carolina in response to the temporary shutdown of the pipeline and cyberattack.

Under the State of Emergency, motor vehicle fuel regulations are temporarily suspended to ensure adequate fuel supply throughout NC.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Emergency Management Director August Vernon says there is no fuel shortage, but fuel isn’t being moved by the pipeline right now.

With so many people buying gas, Vernon says a shortage could happen. He also tells FOX8 emergency services can take calls to respond to a shooting or house fire since there’s enough in the fleet fuel to handle a shortage if it happens.

“We are continuing to monitor The situation for any local impacts. Currently there are no shortages and no concerns that we are aware of,” said Don Campbell with Guilford County Emergency Services. “We continue to keep all of our partner agencies updated so that they can make informed decisions for their operations. Agencies have conservation plans should they need to enact them.”

On Monday, The FBI confirmed ransomware used to disable a vital oil pipeline in the United States belongs to a notorious group that has infected other computer systems previously, known as DarkSide.

The Colonial Pipeline transports gas and other fuel through 10 states between Texas and New Jersey. It delivers roughly 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, according to the company.