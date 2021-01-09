Lindsey Graham says impeaching Trump would ‘destroy our ability to heal’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Senator Lindsey Graham took to Twitter for the second time Friday night, this time to say impeaching President Donald Trump would “destroy our ability to heal.”
Graham said he agrees with Mitch McConnell’s analysis that the Senate “cannot process the impeachment being contemplated by the House before January 20.”
“I firmly believe impeachment would further destroy our ability to heal and start over,” Graham said. “President Trump moved the country in the right direction last night with his statement. The radical liberal Democrats’ never-ending desire to keep the conflict going needs to be addressed by President-elect Biden.”
Graham also took to Twitter earlier in the evening to say that Trump being banned from the platform was a “serious mistake.”
