Lindsey Graham: Biden is the ‘legitimate President of the United States’

In this image from video, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College Vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Senator Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that Joe Biden is the “legitimate President of the United States.”

Graham spoke on the Senate floor Wednesday night and explained why he won’t object to the certification. He said Pence does not have the authority to overturn the results and he accepts the results from contested states.

Graham said no one has provided any evidence of wrongdoing and objecting the results is a “uniquely bad idea.”

“I prayed [Biden] would lose,” Graham said. “He won. He’s the legitimate President of the United States. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and vice president of the United States on Jan 20.”