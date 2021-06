HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Healthy eating can really make a difference in how our brain functions. On this week’s Successful Aging, we’re talking about all the different foods that can give your brain a boost!

Linda’s back in the studio with us for the first time in over a year to break it all down!

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.