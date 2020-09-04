‘Like a boxing match’: Winston-Salem restaurant owner spends 3 months in hospital with COVID-19

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When Salvador Rosales woke up in the hospital on July 16, he thought he had been hooked up to machines at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for only a couple of days.

He had no idea he had been in a coma for more than a month.

“I was really depressed for a few days,” is how the father of three described those first few days of being conscious. He was unaware, fully of what he and his family had been through.

Salvador went to the hospital on June 1 for a checkup after feeling weak and short of breath.

He had been working tirelessly at his restaurant Señor Bravos in Winston-Salem, which had begun to slowly recover from a loss in revenue due to COVID-19 restrictions.

When Salvador went into the hospital, he was told that he had contracted COVID-19.

The battle against it was one he thought he knew. Many members of his large family had contracted the virus.

“They’ve gotten positive, but it was after two days or three days. And then they’re good,” he said.

For him, that would not be the case.

Doctors found COVID-19 had led to him getting pneumonia. To stabilize his breathing, Salvador was put into a coma as doctors attached him to a ventilator.

Each day his family came to visit him with the realization that he may never wake up. Doctors had informed the family that his organs had begun to shut down.

“It was just hard to know that there were times where they had to struggle, to come see your dad that may be the last time you see him,” Salvador explained. “Just waiting that this may be the last time you see him.”

More than month later, after intense treatment, Salvador was able to stabilize and wake up.

The first thing he did was call his family.

“I have to call my family. I want to know how they’re doing because I left everything on their back,” he said.

On August 28, nearly 90 days after he was admitted, Salvador was wheeled out of Wake Forest Baptist Hospital to fanfare from his family.

While he is back at home with his family, Salvador still struggles to breathe or to walk more than a few feet at a time. The lasting effects of the virus are still not fully known to him.

He warns other families to not take COVID-19 lightly.

“I’m 48, and I got it. He was 22 he got it. An 8-year-old got it. There’s is not age limit for this…This is like a boxing match. You think you got the other guy down. They’re going to swing back, and you’re down,” Salvador said.