Lights of Love: First responders in light up night to surprise kids at children’s hospital before Valentine’s Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- First responders in Buffalo, New York brought some love to kids at a children's hospital Thursday, Spectrum News reports.

The event was called Lights of Love, and it was a vision of red, white and blue lights.

"Our local first responders showed up and showed out," said McKenzie Mattison, manager of Volunteer and Family services at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Local police, fire and ems personnel from Buffalo, Lenmore, City of Tonawanda, and the Erie County Sheriffs Office filled Ellicott Street.

More than 40 fire trucks, police cars and ambulances parked across from Oishei Children's Hospital, turned on their siren and blared their horns to give kids who can’t leave their rooms a Valentine's Day treat.

"With the first responders, they can look down and get kind of a bright light and something that will give them hope,” Mattison said.

One young man, Timmy Richardson, remembers being a cancer patient at Oishei not too long ago.

"It was nice when I was up there that Buffalo fire would come stop in and say hi, toot their horn a little bit, turn their lights on and give me a smile. It would help me through the next day,” Richardson said.

Richardson, who is now a volunteer firefighter at Ucrest fire, helped make Thursday's light of love possible.

"For most of them, it's just a nice thing to see and know that they got something to look forward to when they're done with their chemo or whatever they are up there for,” Richardson said.

As fire, police and ems crews waved at the kids, the kids waved back with their own special lightsabers.

"No one fights alone, and everyone is there for you,” Richardson said.