GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was left with “life-threatening” injuries after an assault in Greensboro on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 12:18 p.m., officers responded to the area of Summit Avenue and Twain Road when they were told about an aggravated assault.

Officers found one victim with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.