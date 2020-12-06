‘Life or death’: Gov. Cooper warns North Carolinians as COVID cases increase, urges mask wearing and social distancing

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper shared a message with North Carolinians on Saturday as the state reported the highest amount of COVID cases in one day with over 6,000 cases reported.

“Our actions right now are life or death,” the governor said in a tweet.

Cooper said NC health officials are looking at what actions needed to be taken in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

He also urged North Carolinians to wear masks and follow safety measures.

After a steady increase in numbers, we’ve broken another case record today with 6,018 new cases. We’re examining what action may be needed to protect North Carolinians, but we need everyone to wear masks and follow safety measures. Our actions right now are life or death. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 5, 2020

Teams from Greensboro police and fire departments are taking time to visit businesses after calls to the newly-launched COVID-19 complaint hotline.

Since Nov. 21, city employees have stopped into 178 places to review and re-enforce the rules of the governor’s executive order. On Thursday, Officer D.L. Stevenson and Fire Captain A.C. Olsen visited Fleet-Plummer on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro.

“It is not every day that the police and the fire marshal shows up at Fleet-Plummer,” gift store owner Reid Plummer said.

Both Stevenson and Olsen walked Plummer through the new state mask mandate and occupancy limits Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and the city council voted to enforce.

“We’re really just here to assist and educate,” Olsen said. “We want to make sure first of all they know how to comply and if they have any issues, we can help them along the lines of what to do.”

These visits help set an example and educate business owners.

“I think face-to-face contact is one of the most effective ways to actually bridge the gap in terms of what people may know or not know,” Olsen said.

Fleet-Plummer seemed to have safety well covered, beyond the need for more social distancing signs.

“You see all the restrictions, you do everything you think you can do to follow the rules,” Plummer said. “From having the hand sanitizer out, we put the things on the floor, we’ve asked people to stay away from each other.”

Greensboro business owners can face a $100 fine for every person exceeding the occupancy limit, however no fines or violations have been issued so far.

“Even when things are not being done to the best they can, we’ve had a really good reception in terms of the managers wanting to enforce it,” Olsen said. “Sometimes they just need a little bit of guidance.”

A city spokesperson tells FOX8 there are plans to add code enforcement, transportation and parks and recreation employees to the teams making the rounds. Report a violation of the emergency declaration by calling (336) 373-2064.