CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Stacy Hege, of Clemmons, found out on Thursday he won $1 million in a second-chance drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I almost had a heart attack,” Hege said. “This is life-changing for me.”

He won the $1 million prize in the Dec. 7 Colossal Cash second-chance drawing.

“First thing I did was tell my dad,” he said. “When I told him, tears came to his eyes.”

Hege said winning this prize means the world to him.

“This just comes at the perfect time,” he said. “I moved recently to help take care of my dad, and this will just help us out so much.”

When he arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump sum of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $426,060.

“I’m going to take my dad on a fishing trip,” Hege said. “I think it will do him some good.”

Hege said he will also use the winnings to buy a house.

