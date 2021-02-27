‘Life-changing blessing’: NC man wins $200,000 lottery prize off $5 scratch-off ticket

LILLINGTON, N.C. — Christopher Thomas, of Lillington, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and took home a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It’s a big blessing,” Thomas said Tuesday as he collected his prize. “It’s a life-changing blessing.”

His good luck came as he and his sister shopped at the Super Save on N.C. 27 West in Lillington.

He said he decided to buy two Mega Bucks tickets, and it was the second one that delivered his prize.

Thomas claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $141,501 after state and federal tax withholdings.

He said he might use the money to buy a new car and to save for his daughter’s education.