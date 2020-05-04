‘Life-altering’: NC couple wins over $375,000 Cash 5 jackpot playing online

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — On a whim, Tony Rawls, a real estate broker from Colerain, logged into his home office desktop around 6 p.m. on April 3, bought Cash 5 tickets for that night’s drawing and woke up eight hours later to an email congratulating him for winning the $375,990 jackpot, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Tony and his wife, Jolene Morris, are big fans of Cash 5, and they started using Online Play for its convenience.

“I like the account part and I like being notified,” Rawls said. “I don’t have to check my ticket.”

After waking up in the middle of the night, and seeing the congratulatory email, Rawls wasn’t sure he was seeing things right.

“Of course, it’s 4 o’clock in the morning, and you’re not wide awake. And I woke up my wife, and I said, ‘Come here and look and see if you’re seeing the same thing I’m seeing,’” Rawls said.

As it turns out, they were both seeing the same thing.

“It said we hit the jackpot!” Rawls said.

While North Carolina’s stay-at-home order remains in effect, the lottery decided to lift the requirement that winners of prizes of $100,000 or more claim their prize in person.

Since Rawls had an Online Play account, he had the choice of getting his prize money from an electronic funds transfer or by certified check.

After federal and state tax withholdings, Tony and Jolene took home $266,027 and received their prize on Friday.

Rawls says the couple plans to invest their winnings.

“It’s life-altering. It puts a different perspective on our retirement plan,” Rawls said. “It just makes it a little bit better.”

Even though they are big winners now, Rawls said their days playing the lottery aren’t over.

“We’re going to continue to play,” Rawls said. “I like the lottery and I like the Cash 5.”