Liberty man arrested, charged after shooting in parking lot of Burlington retirement home, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Liberty man was arrested and charged after shooting a man at a retirement home in Burlington on Sunday, according to an Elon Police Department news release.

At 11:29 p.m., Elon police officers were dispatched to the The Oaks Retirement Center at 1670 Westbrook Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, the officers learned the shooting had happened in the parking lot of the facility, and the victim had been shot in the hip but appeared to be in stable condition.

The victim, identified as Jordan Crisp, 27, of Graham, was taken to ARMC for medical treatment.

Neither the victim nor suspect were employees or residents of the retirement center.

After the initial investigation, officers were able to identify the shooter as Zachary Allen Tanner, 31, of Liberty.

Tanner was at the retirement center to pick up an employee from work.

After arriving at the retirement home, Tanner was involved in a disagreement with the victim.

During this disagreement, Tanner shot the victim, causing a non-life threatening injury.

The victim was treated and released from ARMC.

On Tuesday, Tanner turned himself into the Elon Police Department.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Tanner was taken to the Alamance County Jail where he received a $25,000 secured bond.