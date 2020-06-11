Liberty man arrested after allegedly beating person into unconsciousness

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after deputies say he beat someone to unconsciousness.

On June 1, Alamance County deputies responded to the 7400 block of Chaseford Road in Liberty.

Deputies say they were investigating after a May 28 assaulted on the 7300 block of Jewel Road in Liberty.

At the scene, investigators learned that Billy Ray Mize, 46, of Liberty, beat a person into unconsciousness. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Deputies say witnesses corroborated the story and identified Mize as the attacker.

On Monday, deputies obtained a warrant, and Mize turned himself in on Tuesday.

He was charged with felony assault causing serious bodily injury and received a $3,000 secured bond.