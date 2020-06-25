Lexington woman reflects on civil rights movement, current civil unrest

If Johnnie Mae Tate could recreate her own world, “things would be totally equal.”

She learned at a very young age about the harsh realities of this very unequal world.

“One of my little best friends, she decided she didn’t want to be my friend anymore because her mom didn’t want her to have a little Black friend,” Tate recalled.

Growing up in Lexington during the 1960s, Tate witness one of the most monumental eras in American history.

“We heard of the stories. We saw the protests. I remember my mom crying when President Kennedy passed away and Martin Luther King,” Tate said.

Her father, a World War II veteran, always reinforced their family’s importance as people, despite how the world may have viewed their Black family.

“We were just as equal as anyone else. He always talked about us being equal,” Tate said. It motivated her to be a leader amongst her peers.

At Lexington Senior High School, Tate joined this diverse group of students making up her community’s youth council in the 1970s.

“I didn’t experience any type of racism because we were a group of kids in Davidson County that wanted to make a difference,” Tate said.

They marched the streets and met with local officials about many different issues.

“Just involved to try and make Lexington different. Make it a more knowledgeable community about race,” Tate said.

Tate never imagines marches like these would continue in 2020.

“’I’m not going to say Lexington hasn’t progressed because it has but there’s going to take a little bit more. I think when they had the George Floyd march just recently. I think that helped too,” Tate said.

Tate said she’ll never forget seeing George Floyd killed on camera.

“I cried like a baby. I couldn’t believe I actually saw someone die in front of me like that,” she said.

She believes more togetherness of people from all races is the only thing going to end this continuous cycle of hate.

“It has to be something that stops. It has to be some type of reform. Everyone goes to the streets and it’s this group against that group. Something has to change because this is constant,” she said.