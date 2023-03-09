DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington woman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with child abuse, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Detectives with DCSO arrested and charged Taylor Dawn Sells, of Lexington, with one count of misdemeanor child abuse.

Detectives got a report on Dec. 30 about possible child abuse.

During the investigation a juvenile victim spoke to a forensic interviewer at the Terrie Hess Children’s Advocacy Center in Salisbury.

Sells received a secured bond and is in the Davidson County Jail.