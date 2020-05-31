Lexington Walmart closed, arrest made after threat of gun violence, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police arrested a person on Sunday who they say made a threat to cause violence in a Walmart, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.
Around 2:30 p.m., Walmart personnel contacted the LPD and said that they had closed the store due to a threat of violence.
This decision to ensure public safety was in response to a threat that was reported regarding someone going to cause gun violence at the store.
No weapons were displayed.
Lexington police officers have identified the person that made the threat, and that person is in custody.
Walmart officials closed the store for the remainder of the day in cooperation with police to ensure public safety and to assist with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.