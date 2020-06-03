Lexington teacher resigns after charged with hit-and-run, driving while impaired, marijuana possession

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A woman has resigned from her teaching position after she was arrested and charged in a Lexington hit-and-run Saturday night.

Elijah “Eli” Freeman was driving south on N.C. 8 in Lexington Saturday around 9 p.m.

Lexington authorities said Lisa Swicegood Fisher, 56, pulled out in front of him.

Eli’s motorcycle was smashed on the side, causing him to be thrown for his bike.

His left leg was broken, his teeth were cracked and he was bleeding badly.

Police said Fisher was driving impaired, with an open container, and in possession of drugs. Authorities said she left the scene and was found a short time later.

Fisher was a teacher at Lexington Middle School.

She was initially suspended with pay. On Wednesday, the school district confirmed that they had received and accepted her resignation.

Fisher is charged with:

felony hit-and-run

open container

driving while impaired

possession of marijuana

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

The jail roster says she bonded out at 12:26 on Sunday.