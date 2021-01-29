Lexington school board exploring ways to make up for learning loss

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington City Schools is looking at year-round education to make up for the learning loss children are experiencing this school year.

50% of students in the district are failing at least one class, so board members are exploring the idea of summer school and year round school to get them back on track.

“The situation right now is not about catching students up but keeping students engaged,” said John Burke, Lexington City Schools board member and vice chairman.

Burke tells FOX8 the district is looking at every possible idea to help students succeed.

“Summer school is part of that discussion. The calendar, our current traditional calendar, is part of that discussion. I would say it’s not one particular action but looking at all actions,” Burke explained.

Including a non-traditional school calendar where students would attend school all year long. They’d have the same number of school days as a traditional calendar—180. But instead of one long summer break, students would have three weeks off after four 45-day terms, with six weeks off in the summer.

“I do believe it is a good idea. You can’t expect all of the parents to do what the teachers are supposed to be doing too,” Marcia Dawes said.

Dawes’ granddaughter has autism and attends school a couple days a week, learning remotely the rest of the days. She’s seen her granddaughter struggle with hybrid learning and believes more time in class would help her get back on track.

“She’s very smart but without having that classroom experience, she is behind. I would think for her it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have summer school,” Dawes explained.

The Lexington school board will continue the discussion on Feb. 2.

“I think everything is on the table for review and discussion about what would be the best actions to take to help our students. We also have to plan for the future. The planning doesn’t wait. It starts now,” Burke concluded.