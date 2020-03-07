Lexington restaurant closes indefinitely after deadly crash sends entire family to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A father, mother and 3-year-old boy are all recovering after a crash that killed one woman.

According to State Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in a crash on N.C. 8, near Hugh Miller Road, in Davidson County Thursday.

According to his father, 36-year-old Jason McKinley Heitman, his pregnant wife Stacy, and the couple’s 3-year-old Trent all had to undergo surgery Friday afternoon.

“Quite honestly Jason’s lucky to be alive, and Trent’s lucky he’s not paralyzed,” Jeffrey Heitman said.

He said his daughter-in-law is eight months pregnant, and while she suffered serious injuries, Stacy and the baby are expected to be OK.

“Your heart just sinks. And knowing that you’ve got a grandchild, another one on the way that’s due here in less than a month, and like I told the lady last night my son is always my son, he’s my baby no matter what age,” Heitman said.

Troopers say Callie McDowell Chriscoe, 83, of Lexington, was driving a 2019 Honda SUV south on N.C. 8 when the SUV crossed left of center.

Chriscoe was flown to the hospital, but did not survive.

“They have our deepest sympathies and condolences,” Heitman said. “And will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers as well.”

The Heitmans operate Cooks BBQ Still Smoking Inc. in Lexington. Friday, a sign on the door read "Closed indefinitely due to a family emergency."

“I’m just wanting everybody to remember to pray for them, and I know the lord’s going to bring them through because they have so many lives they need to reach,” said Patricia Addair, who stopped by the restaurant.

Heitman says the family will have a long recovery and thanked the community for their support.

“God’s hand was in this from keeping them from being more hurt than they were,” he said.