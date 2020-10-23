Lexington police searching for missing man last seen nearly 2 weeks ago

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a missing man who was last almost two weeks ago, according to a news release from Lexington police.

James Gregory, 24, was reported missing by his mom.

Gregory was last seen on Oct. 9 getting gas in his company vehicle at the Rams Petroleum at 616 N. Main St. in Lexington.

His personal vehicle is a black Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with an N.C. tag, EML-7980. The location of his personal vehicle is unknown.

Gregory is 5’6″ tall and approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue NASCAR Racing Institute T-shirt and a gray UA hat. He has a cross tattoo on his upper arm.

Anyone with information on Gregory’s whereabouts is asked to call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302.