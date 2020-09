Lexington police asking for public’s help find suspects after armed robbery of Speedway

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Officers with the Lexington Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding suspects after an armed robbery on Saturday.

Police say that the suspects robbed the Speedway on 537 N. Main Street.

If you recognize either of these suspects or have any information call CrimeStoppers at (336) 243-2400.

Cash rewards are available.

