Lexington police arrest suspects in home invasion case

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police arrested two suspects in a home invasion case on Sunday, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Police arrested Alan Shane Hess, 33, of Winston-Salem and Alexander Ballew, 27, of Guilford County. They are suspects in a reported burglary and armed robbery that happened earlier this year.

Detectives are currently working leads to locate and arrest a third suspect: Dwon Nicholas Still, 31, of High Point. .

On Jan. 11, Lexington officers responded to a home on Glenwood Drive that had reported a burglary and armed robbery.

When they arrived, officers discovered that unknown suspects forcefully entered the home, brandished handguns and restrained the residents with zip ties before stealing personal property of the victims.

Lexington police detectives began investigating.

Detectives quickly identified similar cases in surrounding areas, including Mocksville and Rowan County.

This connection led investigators to partner with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Mocksville Police Department and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Through this continued and collaborative investigation, detectives have now identified the suspects involved in these cases.

On Sunday, investigators from all involved agencies were able to locate Hess.

The Winston-Salem Police Department assisted in making the arrest of Hess without incident.

He has been charged with the following:

first-degree burglary

robbery with a dangerous weapon

first and second degree kidnapping

conspiracy to commit armed robbery

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

felony larceny

felony probation violation

He is currently being held in the Davidson County Jail on a $1,050,000 secured bond.

Ballew is currently incarcerated at the Guilford County Jail and has been served his charges there. Detectives are currently working leads to locate and arrest Still.

Anyone with information about these crimes or with information on the whereabouts of Dwon Still is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area CrimeStoppers at (336) 243-2400. All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous and cash rewards are available.