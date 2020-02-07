Lexington man sentenced to over 11 years for having firearm as a felon after leading police on chase

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man was sentenced to more than 11 years behind bars for illegally having a gun as a felon after leading officers on a chase, according to the U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin’s office.

Franklin Alexander Mills, 39, of Lexington, was sentenced to 139 months imprisonment, or 11 years and six months, on Thursday.

On Dec. 27, 2018, Salisbury police tried to pull over Mills, but when officers got to the driver’s side door, Mills drove off.

Multiple officers joined the chase. Police say he committed multiple traffic violations during the pursuit.

Police briefly lost sight of the vehicle but learned less than a minute later that a vehicle crashed on Bringle Ferry Road.

At the scene of the crash, officers found Mills’ vehicle but, moments earlier, Mills ran away from the scene.

Police found a Hi-Point .45 pistol on the driver’s side floorboard, as well as Mills’ driver’s license and registration.

At about 3 a.m. the following morning, officers arrested Mills at Lexington Hospital after hospital staff notified police.

Mills had multiple earlier felony convictions, including a 2010 federal conviction for firearm and controlled substance violations. He was on supervised release from that conviction when he was arrested in December 2018.

Mills was sentenced to 24 months for violating the terms of his supervised release and 115 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay a special assessment of $100.