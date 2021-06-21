Lexington man dies in crash on NC 109, woman taken to hospital with serious injuries

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man was killed in a crash on Friday night, and a Denton woman is in the hospital, according to NC Highway Patrol.

At 9:38 p.m., a 2000 Chevy SUV being driven by a 64-year-old Denton woman was going north on NC 109 and stopped to make a left turn on to Snyder Station Road.

Another vehicle, being driven by Allen Michael Pickard, 28, of Lexington, was heading southbound on NC 109.

The Chevy turned in front of the vehicle being driven by Pickard, troopers say.

He died in the crash. The driver of the SUV was taken to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries.

Charges may be forthcoming.