Lexington man dies after crash with SUV, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died after a crash in Lexington on Saturday, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Around 7:27 a.m., Lexington police responded to a crash on Winston Road/Old U.S. Hwy 52 at West 10th Street involving a Porsche Carrera and a Toyota SUV.

The Porsche was driven by Anthony Hill, of Lexington, and was going north on Winston Road.

The Porsche crashed into the Toyota as it tried to cross over Winston Road/Old U.S. 52 from West 10th Street, police say.

EMS and officials with the Lexington Fire Department performed life saving measures on Hill, but he died when he arrived at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Members of the LFD, Thomasville Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Department, NCSHP and Davidson County EMS assisted with the investigation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.