LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man was killed Monday evening after he was pinned in between a truck he was driving and an SUV, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

At 8:33 p.m., Thomasville officers responded to the 200 block of Church Street when they were told a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Lester Eugene Bean, 57, of Lexington, was killed as a result of the accident.

Investigators say Bean parked his 1992 Ford truck on the side of Church Street and got out when it began to roll forward.

Bean tried to stop the truck by opening the driver’s door and getting back inside.

The truck continued rolling forward, crossed the street and came to a stop after hitting an unoccupied, parked 2010 GMC Yukon.

Bean was pinned between the two vehicles and died at the scene.