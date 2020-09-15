Lexington man charged with taking indecent liberties with child

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On June 21, deputies with the DCSO received a report of a sex offense on a 6-year-old in the Midway area of Davidson County.

The child was seen at the Vantage Point Child Advocacy Center.

On Tuesday, after an extensive investigation by detectives with the sheriff’s office, Christian Adolphus Schweikert, 20, of Lexington, was arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child.

Schweikert is being held in the Davidson County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2.