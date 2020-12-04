Lexington man charged with indecent liberties with a minor

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man is facing a child sex offence charge, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chris Alan Hedrick, 47, is charged with indecent liberties with a minor.

Detectives received a report from the Department of Social Services in Davidson County in September 2020 in reference to possible sexual abuse.

A juvenile victim was identified in the case and investigators identified Hedrick as a suspect.

Hedrick was arrested and charged on THursday.

He was put in the Davidson County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.