Lexington man charged with indecent liberties with a minor

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man is facing a child sex offence charge, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
Chris Alan Hedrick, 47, is charged with indecent liberties with a minor.
Detectives received a report from the Department of Social Services in Davidson County in September 2020 in reference to possible sexual abuse.
A juvenile victim was identified in the case and investigators identified Hedrick as a suspect.
Hedrick was arrested and charged on THursday.
He was put in the Davidson County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.
