Lexington man charged with indecent liberties with a minor

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is facing multiple child sex offense charges following an investigation, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Wayne James Sr., 74, of Lexington, is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of statutory sex offense with a child under 15.

The sheriff’s office took a report in February of possible sexual abuse.

A juvenile victim talked to a a forensic interviewer at the Dragonfly House in Mocksville, the release said.

Following an investigation, James was charged. He was arrested on Thursday.

James was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 20.