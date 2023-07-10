DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing new charges after alleged child sex offenses involving a 6-year-old and a 5-year-old.

James Arthur Beebe, 57, was accused in court records late last year of taking “immoral, improper, and indecent liberties with a 6-year-old juvenile.”

In March 2023, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office were told about a previous victim of Beebe from 1992.

Detectives began an additional investigation that resulted in an adult telling officials about past sexual abuse when she was 5 years old.

The offender in the case was identified as Beebe.

At the conclusion of the new investigation, he was charged with two counts of statutory sex offense and one count of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

He was charged in Dec. 2022 with the following:

taking indecent liberties with children

statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger

Beebe was being held on a $250,000 secured bond and was issued an additional $250,000 bond.