Lexington man arrested, charged with indecent liberties with a minor

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man was arrested on a child sex abuse charge, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested Curtis Doyle Watts Jr., 37, of Lexington, on a charge of indecent liberties with a minor, possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In September, deputies launched an investigation into a report of possible sexual abuse.

Detectives say that a child told a forensic interviewer at the Dragonfly House in Mocksville about the alleged incident.

Detectives spoke with Watts before charging him.

Watts received a $100,000 secured bond on the indecent liberties charge and a $5,000 securedbond on the possession charges.