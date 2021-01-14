Lexington man arrested, charged with indecent liberties with a minor

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man was arrested on a child sex abuse charge, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, detectives arrested Curtis Doyle Watts Jr., 37, of Lexington, on a charge of indecent liberties with a minor, possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In September, deputies launched an investigation into a report of possible sexual abuse.
Detectives say that a child told a forensic interviewer at the Dragonfly House in Mocksville about the alleged incident.
Detectives spoke with Watts before charging him.
Watts received a $100,000 secured bond on the indecent liberties charge and a $5,000 securedbond on the possession charges.
